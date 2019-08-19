Nate Diaz made his long-awaited return to the UFC on Saturday night and reinvigorated his fans in the process.

Diaz defeated Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision at UFC 241 in Anaheim. The fight marked Diaz’s first match since a loss to Conor McGregor on Aug. 20, 2016. After his win, he was asked by UFC commentator Joe Rogan whether he would continue to fight. That’s when Diaz offered a legendary quote about his layoff.

“The reason I was off is because everybody sucks and there was nobody to fight,” Diaz said.

"I want to defend my title against Jorge. He's a gangster, but he ain't no West Coast gangster."@NateDiaz209, welcome back! #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/Y5DdHcnwzO — UFC (@ufc) August 18, 2019

It was vintage Diaz. He fought at a high pace, using the 1-2 to great effect and hitting Pettis with several hard elbows. He also controlled Pettis in the moments the fight went to the ground and never let Pettis mount a significant attack.

Afterward, the34-year-old from Stockton seems to have his eye set on another fight. He called out Jorge Masvidal, who is coming off the fastest win in UFC history.

Diaz is now 20-11 in his pro MMA career. Beyond facing Masvidal, a third fight with McGregor would make sense at some point in the future.