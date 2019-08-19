Stipe Miocic regained the heavyweight title at UFC 241, knocking out Daniel Cormier in the fourth round after taking a beating for the first three rounds.

Miocic (19-3) now has a remarkable five wins in heavyweight title fights. Miocic used a big flurry to finish Cormier in the fourth round of the main event at Honda Center. The time of the TKO stoppage was 4:09.

“I just saw some weakness in that third round, then in the fourth round I caught him with that right hand,” Miocic said. “Thank God, because that (expletive) is tough.”

With his 15th career KO/TKO victory, Miocic now has won seven of his past eight fights.

Cormier, who had a seven-fight win streak snapped, lost at heavyweight for the first time in his career.

The fighter, who had scored a first-round knockout at UFC 226 to win the belt, hinted at a possible retirement in his post-fight interview without committing either way.

“You don’t make decision-based in emotions, but this is a tough pill to swallow,” Cormier said. “At 40 years old, you know, with so many other opportunities, I need to speak to my wife, and we need to make an education decision as to what we want to do.”

Stipe’s next fight is likely to be a third and decisive fight against Cormier. Although Cormier was non-committal after the fight, that is the money fight in the UFC heavyweight division.