Young Thug to YFN Lucci Shading His Album: ‘I Would’ve Been Killed U’

There is still no love between Young Thug and YFN Lucci, their latest rift brings the former’s album into the middle of the war of words.

Lucci hit Instagram to trash Thugger’s album, while also bringing up a past arrest for the rapper.

“Cap Ass Album,” Lucci wrote on his story. “Boy almost shitted on his self in Lenox.”

What #yfnlucci talking bout y'all??

Thug’s response was sharp letting Lucci know “if ain like what u do for your mother and kids I WOULDVE BEEN KILLED U.”

The feud between the two runs back to 2017 with shots fired back and forth on social media.

Last week, Young Thug released his new album So Much Fun, which has been receiving rave reviews online.