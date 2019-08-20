City Girls Reunion: Yung Miami Says in a ‘Couple More Days’ JT Will Be Back

The City Girls seem to be ready to unite and take their sizzling summer into a flaming hot fall. An Instagram post from Yung Miami has fans believing the other half of the group, JT, will soon be released from prison.

“We gone keep smashing, Keep cashing, diamonds keep flashing, money keep stacking,” Miami captioned on Instagram. “Couple more days & we back acting up!”

JT, born Jatavia Johnson, was charged with aggravated identity theft in 2018 and fans have been checking for updates on her release for the past year with the #FreeJT hashtag becoming a staple on social media.

Back in June, Quality Control founder and CEO, Pierre “Pee” Thomas, let fans know that JT would be home within 90 days. That seems to be a reality now.