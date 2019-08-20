Jeezy Reveals Tracklist for ‘TM104: The Legend of The Snowman’

Jeezy has released his tracklist for his TM104: The Legend of The Snowman album. It will feature Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Queen Naija, John Legend, Cee Lo Green, Ty Dolla $ign and more.

Jeezy is making this last album a one for the books. The last edition of Jeezy’s thug motivation series dropped in December of 2011. In support of the album, Jeezy has brought back the classic “Can’t Ban the Snowman” t-shirts, which are now available and come with a copy of the album.

The album is set to drop on Friday, August 23. He has already released two tracks: “1 Time” and “MLK Blvd.”

Peep the tracklist below.

Watch below Jeezy speaking on the blueprints of TM 100’s.