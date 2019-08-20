This is a great time to be a fan of Masters of the Universe and He-Man.

A new Masters of the Universe sequel, with Kevin Smith in place as the showrunner, is coming to Netflix. The animated series, titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation, will directly follow on from the original ‘80s series and will see He-Man and Skeletor face off in a “final battle” for the fate of Eternia.

Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Marc Bernardin (Alphas) will be the writers on the show and the series is being produced by Mattel Television, with Rob Davis, VP of Mattel TV and author of He-Man: the Eternity War assuming the roles of executive producers. Animation is being done by Powerhouse Animation, who had previously worked on Netflix’s Castlevania series.

The war for Eternia begins again! Superstar director Kevin Smith continues the original series’ story right where it left off in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new series telling the epic tale of what may be He-Man and Skeletor’s final battle. pic.twitter.com/41rOXjZLtO — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 18, 2019

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith said. “In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

The new series for Netflix is described as “a wholly original story set in the epic world of Mattel’s over 35-year-old global He-Man toy franchise.”