Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Knocked Off the Top of the Charts by Billie Eilish

The phrase “all good things must come to an end” holds true again as Lil Nas X’s insanely popular “Old Town Road” has been bumped from the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100.

After 19 weeks at the peak of the chart, X will be replaced by Billie Eilish and her “Bad Guy” single. The song had bubbled under “Old Town Road” for nine weeks and finally overtook the country-infused Hip-Hop (or Hip-Hop infused Country) song.

“Old Town Road” now is at number three, also behind “Seniorita” from Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The track from the Atlanta native is the longest-running No. 1 single in history after passing up “One Sweet Day” from Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men and “Despacito” from Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber that were tied at 16 straight weeks.