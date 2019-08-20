Little Brother Returns with ‘May The Lord Watch’ Album

That collective roar you hear going across social media is the celebration of the return of Little Brother. Phonte and Big Pooh have released their May The Lord Watch album, their first since 2010.

The return of Little Brother does miss production from 9th Wonder, aside from that the synergy of the rapping duo picks up where Leftback left off.

Taking to Instagram, Phonte spoke to fans letting them know the album nearly took a year to finish.

“This journey started in October of last year and finished two weeks ago. All I can say is thank God. #MTLW out now everywhere. Enjoy!,” he wrote.

Pooh would also chime in to state the release is “the album of our careers.”

You can check out their return below.

