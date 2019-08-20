During Microsoft’s Inside Xbox show live from Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, NBA 2K20 revealed its latest trailer alongside partnership announcement. The new story named “When The Lights Are Brightest,” features a star-studded cast this time around featuring Hollywood actors, media personalities and athletes.

The story is created in partnership with SpringHill Entertainment – the award-winning content company created by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

“The story of ‘When The Lights Are Brightest’ in NBA 2K20 reflects the story of today’s modern athletes,” said Maverick Carter, CEO of SpringHill Entertainment and athlete empowerment company UNINTERRUPTED. “From dealing with the pressures of fame, demands on and off the court, and outside influences, athletes face a tremendous amount of obstacles. SpringHill Entertainment exists to tell compelling stories and in this case, we were able to draw on our own experiences with LeBron and other athletes to create a narrative that’s authentic and a bit of a peek behind the curtain. Fans of NBA 2K20 are going to be amazed at the level of detail we were able to get to in this film.”

NBA 2K20's much-anticipated MyCareer mode has been revealed with a new trailer, and 2K is jamming in a bunch of celebrities this time. It's not just big-name athletes taking part in the MyCareer feature, as actors like Idris Elba and Rosario Dawson are getting in on the action as well.

The NBA2K20 MyCareer Mode will also feature appearances by Rosario Dawson and NBA All-Stars from past and present.

“An entire film made entirely of video game scenes has never been done in this way before,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing at NBA 2K. “We decided to partner with SpringHill Entertainment because as an athlete-led production company, they authentically understand basketball culture and created a totally unique cinematic experience that encapsulates the reality facing the game’s next prospects. What we were able to accomplish in this year’s MyCAREER mode is an example of what’s ‘NEXT’ in moviemaking and in gaming.”

2K20 won’t be available until September 6, but you can download the demo starting at 3:01 am ET this Wednesday, August 21, which will give gamers an early opportunity to build up their MyCareer player with the ability to carry over the progress into the actual game.