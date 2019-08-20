Pharrell Williams has launched a campaign with Adidas Originals about women’s rights and is aiming to collaborate with women across arts and activism.

The campaign was shot by Collier Schorr and highlights some of the women who are involved in the campaign, such as Syd, Tyra Mitchell, Sheena Cain, Sophia Parker, Sara Cummings and more.

The “Now Is Her Time” campaign has a collection of clothing and footwear for all ages that range from adults to infants. It will launch on Saturday, August 31, both in-store and online. It has some new colorways that personify the women who represent the campaign, where they come from, religion, identities and more.

Watch the one-minute campaign below.