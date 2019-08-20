In 1971, a show that would define a generation made its way on to television. Soul Train hosted by Don Cornelius was the flagship television program for black music and culture and now Questlove will executive produce a Broadway musical in honor of the legendary broadcast.

The musical is expected to hit Broadway in 2021 according to a report by Deadline which would mark the 50th anniversary of the original show. Questlove will team up with Co-Executive Producer Tony Cornelius, son of the late Don Cornelius, Playwright Dominique Morisseau, choreographer Camille A. Brown, and Director Kamilah Forbes.

#SoulTrain the musical is coming! 🕺🏿 The core creative team of the musical will be lead by three Black women: @domorisseau, @CamilleABrown, and @Kamilahf. And joining them are @Questlove & @MrTonyCornelius. Follow @SoulTrainOnBway for more info. https://t.co/AtL6mB8GEC — Soul Train (@SoulTrain) August 19, 2019

Morisseau who grew up watching Soul Train compared Don Cornelius to Hamlet. “He is his best friend and his own worst enemy.” Cornelius died in 2012 due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 75 years old.

“The thing that excites me is the way that we can make this an explosion,” Morisseau told the New York Times. “celebrating the origins of dance culture and the black cultural experience.”