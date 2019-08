Late rapper XXXtentacion will have the deluxe box set of his ? album hitting stores and online on September 6. Prior to that release fans are able to hear a new single, “#PROUDCATOWNER,” featuring Rico Nasty.

The trademark intense style of XXX is matched by Rico Nasty who brings a blitz of bars on her own. Both hold their own weight over a heavy-hitting beat.

Check it out below and be sure to catch that box set when it’s available near the top of the month.