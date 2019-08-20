Rumors have been circulating that past few days that Floyd Mayweather was flying to Saudi Arabia to talk about a rematch with Manny Pacquiao. Despite fan excitement, Mayweather took to Instagram to say that the rumor is false and that he has no plans to fight Pacquiao again.

“There is a video circulating that I made 8 months ago about a ‘MAYWEATHER – PACQUIAO’ REMATCH,” Floyd wrote on the social media site. “The truth is, the fight will never happen again.” Floyd also claimed in the post with screenshot evidence that he was paid $2.2. million to make a video talking about a rematch. Floyd also stated that the video was 8 months old.

Boxing fans know that Manny has been chasing a rematch with the 50-0 fighter despite Mayweather flirting with retirement. In 2019, the fighting Senator has taken out Mayweather mentee Adrien Broner and last month beat Keith Thurman in his pursuit of Mayweather.

Money May defeated Manny in 2015 by unanimous decision and was the beginning of Mayweather’s retirement plan. Floyd was 48-0 after the win against Pac, and the undefeated fighter extended his record to 50-0 with wins against Andre Berto and Conor McGregor before seemingly calling it quits.