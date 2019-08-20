The sequel to Coming 2 America is already stacked and it just got heavier with the addition of Tracy Morgan.

The star of The Last O.G. will now join Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Rick Ross, Michael Blackson and James Earl Jones in what is shaping up to an all-time classic.

Morgan will be the brother of Leslie Jones’ character. Jones character will be the mother of Akeem’s son, the product of a one-night stand.

Deadline details the movie will be about Prince Akeem’s ascension to the throne, becoming the King of Zamunda, and finding out the has a long-lost son in Queens, conceived during his quest to find his Queen in the 1988 original film. With his father dying, Akeem will travel back to America to find his son, Lavelle, and to assume his role as king.

The sequel Coming 2 America film will hit movie theaters in time for Christmas of 2020 and will have Craig Brewer as Director and Kenya Barris as Producer.