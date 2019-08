Big Sean, H.E.R. and More Added to 2019 VMAs Line-Up

MTV has announced new performers to join Video Vanguard Winner Missy Elliott during the August 26 VMAs show including Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.

The original run of performers included Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nax X, Lizzo, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift.

Billboard reports the VMAs have announced three new fan-voting categories including best group, best power anthem and song of summer.