Jay-Z’s new partnership with the NFL has left a bad taste in the mouth of Kenny Stills. The Dolphins wide receiver has unequivocally criticized the team owner, Stephen Ross, support of Donald Trump. You can now add the Roc Nation’s NFL partnership to his list.

Head Coach Brian Flores is also the team’s resident DJ in practices and he opened up the practice playlist with eight straight Jay-Z songs. Was Flores channeling his inner Phil Jackson? Jackson was known for his mind tricks to motivate his players. If that’s the case, then it makes sense. When asked about it, Coach Flores did not have an explanation.

The best explanation anyone in the Dolphins camp could up with was that it was to prepare the wide receiver for crowd noise distractions. Besides that, it seems like it may have been a mere coincidence.

One possible explanation is Flores wanting Stills to be further equipped to deal with noise – during games – that could distract him. (Next level mind games!) But we won't know until Flores explains this. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 20, 2019

Kenny Stills posted a picture in response to Hov’s “I think we’ve moved past kneeling” statement at the press conference last week. Stills felt as if Jay-Z failed to acknowledge the work being done by himself and other active community leaders. The intimate details of the agreement have yet to be released. It is likely that information will remain undisclosed. Only time will unfold what the “actionable items” are of this partnership.

With Hov’s track record, it is safe to say that we can give him the benefit of the doubt. Therefore, Flores has Kenny Still best interest at heart. Either that or he could care less about the egos of his players.