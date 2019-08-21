On Monday (August 20) fans are surprised to see an announcement for Nipsey Hussle’s Puma collection hit the late rapper’s Instagram pages.
The commemorative capsule collection is set to drop on September 5, 2019, and was “spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise.”
Speaking with Complex, Puma provided more details regarding the Puma x TMC Collection, detailing the proceeds will go to the Neighborhood ‘Nip’ Foundation:
“Puma is proud to honor the vision and legacy of Nipsey Hussle through the new Puma x TMC Collection. With the blessing of his family, we’re releasing it on Sept. 5, 2019 and 100% of the net proceeds from the sales will go to the Neighborhood ‘Nip’ Foundation. Nipsey always put his community first and we know he wouldn’t want it any other way. He was a visionary who believed in the power of optimism, inspiration and action and The Neighborhood ‘Nip’ Foundation will continue his legacy as a champion of the people. Nipsey invested his time, energy and soul into collaborating with us to design this collection for his fans and supporters and we feel honored to bring it to life exactly the way he envisioned it. The Marathon Continues.”
Keep on the lookout for the Nipsey Hussle and Puma collection and more details in the forthcoming weeks.
Our team is proud to announce that our first collaborative capsule with Puma drops on September 5th 2019. Nipsey spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise. Each detail from logo placement, fit, colorways, and materials was thoughtfully done. His signature style and DNA can be found in each garment that’s part of this collection from the khaki suit to the tracksuit. This project is very special to our team and we’re handling it with the utmost care to ensure it’s delivered exactly as Nipsey envisioned it. It’s a privilege for us to honor his commitment and carry out this project for people to receive a personally curated collection by Nip Hussle Tha Great.