On Monday (August 20) fans are surprised to see an announcement for Nipsey Hussle’s Puma collection hit the late rapper’s Instagram pages.

The commemorative capsule collection is set to drop on September 5, 2019, and was “spearheaded this project from concept to final product over the course of last year, flying to meetings, reviewing samples, bringing in material references he liked, and most importantly ensuring that it reflected his style authentically with no compromise.”

Speaking with Complex, Puma provided more details regarding the Puma x TMC Collection, detailing the proceeds will go to the Neighborhood ‘Nip’ Foundation:

“Puma is proud to honor the vision and legacy of Nipsey Hussle through the new Puma x TMC Collection. With the blessing of his family, we’re releasing it on Sept. 5, 2019 and 100% of the net proceeds from the sales will go to the Neighborhood ‘Nip’ Foundation. Nipsey always put his community first and we know he wouldn’t want it any other way. He was a visionary who believed in the power of optimism, inspiration and action and The Neighborhood ‘Nip’ Foundation will continue his legacy as a champion of the people. Nipsey invested his time, energy and soul into collaborating with us to design this collection for his fans and supporters and we feel honored to bring it to life exactly the way he envisioned it. The Marathon Continues.”

Keep on the lookout for the Nipsey Hussle and Puma collection and more details in the forthcoming weeks.