Ronda Rousey has experienced a lot of pain over her career. As both an MMA fighter and a WWE wrestler, Rousey has dealt with plenty of bumps, breaks, and bruises. Her latest injury didn’t happen in a ring, but it’s definitely her worst one yet.

Rousey was filming a scene for the FOX television show 911 in Mexico last week when she suffered a gruesome finger injury. Rousey, who plays an LA firefighter named Lena on the show, was doing a scene where she was supposed to dramatically slam a door, but there was an accident. A source told TMZ “she was a little over-exuberant and slammed the door on her finger.”

Rousey shared a graphic photo of the injury, and you probably don’t want to look at it unless you have a strong stomach. Rousey actually damaged two fingers, with her middle finger being broken and having a tendon nearly severed in addition to a fracture on the tip of her ring finger. The middle finger was reportedly mended using a bolt and screws.

Not surprisingly, Rousey kept her composure during the incident. She reportedly continued filming the scene until a director intervened, at which point she was taken to a local hospital. She was back on set the next morning. Talk about being a badass, Rousey’s toughness didn’t allow her to take a day off.