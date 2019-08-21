Many R&B fans still have SZA’s ctrl album in rotation and she is getting ready to drop another “soon as fuck.”

The TDE Queen appeared in an interview with Kerwin Frost and revealed the album is on the way and will feature Justin Timberlake.

“Before I was like, ‘What the f-ck am I doing in the studio with Justin Timberlake right now? This is crazy,'” SZA said. “But when I heard his music and we started singing together… It’s like, ‘Oh, we speak the same language. The same frequency.’ I understood where he was going before he could finish a run.”

There currently isn’t a release date or title yet for the album, but “soon” will work for now. You can check out the full interview to hear who else will join SZA on the album below.