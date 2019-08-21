Universal Music Group, Nas and Mass Appeal have partnered together to launch Mass Appeal India, which is described as “an innovative new label dedicated to amplifying India’s burgeoning hip-hop culture on a global scale.”

Music Business Worldwide states the new label will be based within the Universal music India’s headquarters in Mumbai and will be a “multi-channel partnership” between Mass Appeal and UMG.

The new label will sign artists from the Hip-Hop scene to connect them with a worldwide audience. The first signee was a notable Hindi rapper named DIVINE, who has over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube and is a leader in the “gully rap” subgenre.

“I was first introduced to DIVINE’s music through the brilliant film Gully Boy. I’m proud to announce the launch of Mass Appeal India with DIVINE as the first artist on our roster,” Nas said of DIVINE.

“Hip-hop is the world’s most influential culture – it’s only right to share what we do at Mass Appeal on a global level. We’re excited about joining forces with the team at UMG India to help further spark a movement that is constantly in the making.”

“For many years hip-hop, regardless of local language, has been growing rapidly around the world as the authentic sound of the streets,” Adam Granite, EVP, Market Development, Universal Music Group, said. “We are excited to work together with Nas, Peter, DIVINE, Devraj and the UMI team to launch Mass Appeal India, which we believe will become India’s premier dedicated hip-hop brand. The emergence of Mass Appeal India and the signing of Divine will only fuel the next wave of Indian hip-hop and rap talent and help accelerate the growth and reach of the genre in India, the subcontinent and beyond.”

As a part of the announcement, Nas and DIVINE shared an interview on Mass Appeal, which you can see below.