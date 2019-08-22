Earlier this month, adidas launched the 3 on 3 Streetball Challenge in the heart of Brooklyn, NY. The tournament brought together 16 teams, comprised of the most notable brands in sneakers, sports, fashion, as well as culture publications to compete for the grand prize of $15,000. At the end of the tournament, adidas Legacy Two team was the last team standing to take home the cash and bragging rights until next year’s game.

adidas is now switching the tempo and bringing the competition to the West Coast. The event will commence on Saturday, August 24. Potential participants can register a 3-4 member team on Eventbrite for a chance to take home $15k. The top eight teams from the qualifier will move on to the official competition at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles. If you’re in the City of Angels, lace up your kicks and get ready to hoop for $15,000.