Everyone has an opinion about Jay-Z and his new partnership with the NFL. Many have shared their views, but someone who once knew Jay very well has broken his silence.

Dame Dash is saying moves like that are common for the Hip-Hop billionaire. During an interview with the No Jumper podcast, Dash made it abundantly clear where he stands.

“Everyone knows Jay ain’t shit,” he says. “Listen, if you ask anyone in the industry, it’s common knowledge that Jay ain’t shit. He’s about the bag. We all know that. He’s self-preserving. Period.

“It’s just the people he does it to don’t have Beyoncé next to them. They don’t have that kind of a power. This dude here, everyone’s looking. It’s not even like a secret.”

“So I just think he kinda like—he used to do that sh*t…it’s not even like a secret,” Dame continued unabashedly. “He’d do that sh*t to me with girls. I’ll be talking to a chick and I’ll be like, ‘Yo, she asked me to do this, that and the third.’ And he’d be like, ‘I wouldn’t do it.’ And then the next day he’s done wifed her. And I’d be like, ‘Oh, that some funny sh*t.’ You know what you dealing with when you’re dealing with Jay. Jermaine Dupri, I fell like…again, for me to talk, it’s hard because I can’t completely be objective, but it’s the news of today. But, I just think if you look under the hood, all the answers will reveal themselves.”

Dame goes on to explain how insiders know when it comes to business, Jay is all about his bag. As we all should be. Clearly, from Dame’s comments on the podcast, we will not see a Roc-A-Fella reunion anytime soon.