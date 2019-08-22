There’s a new challenge on Twitter and if you’re obsessed with watching women serve different looks then the #DMXChallenge is for you.

The challenge focuses on the second verse of DMX’s 1999 classic single, “What These B*tches Want.” As he goes through the dozens of names, Black women and women of color are sharing a plethora of their best looks. X raps, “There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia (OK) Dawn, LeShaun, Ines, and Alicia,” and the participants showcase the different levels of Black Girl Magic.

Ironically, the song is far from an ode to the beauty of Black women and it’s really about the rapper’s sexual encounters with different women. But who cares, it’s a #HotGirlSummer.

Scroll down to take a look at some of the best #DMXChallenge posts:

My #dmxchallenge 💁🏾‍♀️💁🏾‍♀️

I need to start being adventurous with my hair again pic.twitter.com/BcHifhZio2 — Sheila Ajjie 🇰🇪 (@ajjieeeee) August 22, 2019

I jumped on the #dmxchallenge and I hope I didn’t do bad 🙈 pic.twitter.com/MRuOBkgMPM — Alheri💙 (@Pyt_Faith) August 22, 2019

It would have been a crime if I didn't join in the #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/i8DzVjhm9l — Fisayo Ojabodu (@FisayoOjabodu) August 22, 2019

This challenge is fun lol. Being a black woman is fun man. We are so beautiful no matter what we rock on our crowns 🌞 #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/c4ZS7A3THY — Itumeleng Baloyi IG: (@solarisitu) August 22, 2019

If these bitches ain't for real, these bitches don't go #DMXchallenge pic.twitter.com/PbkZjSM7ff — Blair Waldorf 🇬🇷 🇸🇾 (@nadine_na1) August 22, 2019