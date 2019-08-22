Drake and Big Freedia Being Sued for Stealing Beats For ‘In My Feelings’ and ‘Nice For What?’

A New Orleans rapper is claiming that Drake and Big Freedia stole the beat for “In My Feelings” and “Nice For What” and passed it off as their own and now he wants his coin!

According to TMZ, Sam Skully is suing the rappers claiming they used his beat for their hit collab, “In My Feelings.” He also claims Drake stole another one of his beats for “Nice For What.”

Sam Skully claims Drake and Big Freedia sampled a portion of his 2000 track, “Roll Call,” but they never asked for permission or paid him for it. Skully also claims he published the beat on a CD he released in New Orleans way back in 2000 but says he didn’t know his work had been stolen until years later when the songs became hits.

“In My Feelings was released in 2018 on Drake’s 8th album, Scorpion. The song featured samples from The Queen of Bounce, Big Freedia and The City Girls. Drake and Bog Freedia also collaborated on Drake’s “Nice For What.” While Freedia wasn’t in the “Nice For What?” Video, she did make a few cameos in “In My Feelings.”