The reports of JAY-Z soon owning an NFL franchise are false, according to CBS Sports who cites a source that denies the report.

Recently, the Internet has been split between JAY-Z and Colin Kaepernick, specifically Hov’s deal with the NFL that places him, on behalf of Roc Nation, in a strategist role for live music at the league’s upcoming events including the Super Bowl. Jay is also set to spearhead efforts in social justice, which has ruffled the feathers of many, including fans and many directly affiliated with Kaep’s movement.

In the days following TMZ reported Hov would also be up for NFL franchise ownership but did not reveal a team. The new report states there are “no plans in place” for an ownership deal and representatives for both the league and Roc Nation are curious to who suggested such.

“There is no ownership component to this arrangement,” the source said, while also stating there is a strong “vetting process.”