Jermaine Dupri Shuts Down Rumors that JAY-Z Convinced him Not to Take NFL Deal, Funk Flex Isn’t Buying It

Jermaine Dupri stopped by Big Tigger’s show on Atlanta’s V-103 to address the claims that JAY-Z told him he shouldn’t work for the NFL.

“He and I never had a conversation where he told me, ‘don’t do what you’re doing.’ What our conversation was… ‘you know what side I’m on, I understand what you’re doing.’ That’s what the conversation was,” Dupri explained.

Funk Flex and Bryan Michael-Cox both claimed Hov advised the super producer not to partner with the league that blackballed Colin Kaepernick for peacefully kneeling to fight for social justice.

“I JUST GOT OFF THE PHONE WITH JERMAINE DUPRI… HE CONFIRMED THAT WHEN HE WAS WORKING WITH THE NFL LAST YEAR HE DID GET A CALL FROM JAYZ ASKING HIM.. “HOW DEEP ARE U IN WITH THE NFL?” EXPRESSING… “THAT MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD IDEA,” the Hot 97 DJ tweeted.

I JUST GOT OFF THE PHONE WITH JERMAINE DUPRI… HE CONFIRMED THAT WHEN HE WAS WORKING WITH THE NFL LAST YEAR HE DID GET A CALL FROM JAYZ ASKING HIM.. “HOW DEEP ARE U IN WITH THE NFL?” EXPRESSING… “THAT MIGHT NOT BE A GOOD IDEA” FUNKFLEX — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) August 19, 2019

The deal in question was JD putting together a free concert series in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park days before Super Bowl LIII.

However, Flex thinks Jermaine Dupri’s recent interview is a direct result of the “NFL / ROCNATION applying that pressure for YOU to backpedal.” He’s clearly not buying this explanation and isn’t here for JAY-Z partnering with the NFL. He reposted the Atlanta musician’s interview and ended the caption saying, “( I finally understand what Kap / Nessa been Experiencing! )”

