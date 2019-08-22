Justine Skye hosted an intimate album release party Wednesday night (Aug. 21) at Soho’s World of McIntosh Townhouse to preview her forthcoming album, Bare with Me.

The album listening party was hosted in partnership with Farfetch, a leading global technology platform that is pushing luxury fashion-forward. The performance was a part of their Sunset Sessions and promoted by E&E Creative. The collaboration is to bring the world of fashion, tech, and music together through intimate experiences. Complimenting the aura of the evening, Maison Marcel curated rose cocktails, with additional refreshments from Milagro Tequila, Reyka Vodka, and Flor de Caña.

Previous Sunset Sessions included Grace VanderWaal, City of the Sun, BJ The Chicago Kid and AMRIT.

Justine Skye’s dress, shoes, and earrings were provided by Farfetch and the pieces are available below.