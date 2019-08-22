Jay-Z is still getting hit hard for his partnership with the NFL.

Mark Geragos – the lawyer of American football player Colin Kaepernick – told ABC News that the deal “crosses the intellectual picket line”.

Jay-Z faces backlash over his social justice partnership with the NFL as Colin Kaepernick remains out of the league. Attorney Mark Geragos, who represents Kaepernick, described the deal in a phone interview with ABC News today as "cold-blooded" https://t.co/Cl7e0VDJ0N — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 19, 2019

“This deal between Jay-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual picket line,” Geragos said. The attorney then called the deal “cold-blooded,” and said that Kaepernick wasn’t informed about it, despite Jay-Z’s claim that he was.

“I can confirm to you that the deal was already done prior to any conversation that Colin had with Jay-Z and he certainly didn’t have any conversations with the NFL,” Geragos continued.

Jay-Z was also the target of criticism from Kaepernick’s former teammate and fellow activist Eric Reid, who accused the NFL of pretending to champion social issues while “blackballing” Kaepernick.

Fellow artists like Cardi B., Freddie Gibbs, Killer Mike have supported Jay Z, while Funkmaster Flex, Jermaine Dupri and players like Kenny Stills have pondered whether Hov is trying to “Inspire Change” or line his pockets with billions as the next owner of an NFL team. Only time will tell.