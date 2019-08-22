Days before the 18th anniversary of Aaliyah’s death, Madame Tussauds unveiled her wax-figure in their Las Vegas location.

Studios Manager at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, Adam Morey, says talks about the figure has been going on for the past year and a half, and her brother Rashad Haughton, was very involved in making sure his sister is immortalized the right way.

“I was involved in the process from the inception of the project,” Haughton told VIBE. “The team at Madame Tussauds welcomed a collaborative effort in choosing the pose and look of my sister’s figure. They made sure my mother and I were comfortable and supported through an amazing but understandably emotional process.”

“This set, rather than being a recreation of any one particular Aaliyah moment, was instead designed with a message to her fans in mind,” Morey told VIBE Magazine. “It’s a message that hopefully reflects her everlasting legacy.”

Madame Tussauds recreated Babygirl’s iconic 2000 “Try Again” look, which is a traditional Halloween costume for the past two decades. The figure dons the singer’s leather pants, and bedazzled bra and choker set with her bone straight hair.

“It was clear right away it would be the ‘Try Again’ look for our Aaliyah figure,” Morey said. “The look has the sexy, edgy, timeless vibe we try to imbue in the Las Vegas attraction within all our creative choices. Mining popular culture as only Madame Tussauds can, our desire to honor Aaliyah and the look in this way was only confirmed as we see today’s Hollywood stars like KeKe Palmer, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, also paying homage by recreating their own favorite moments of the Princess of R&B.”

How do y’all like the wax-figure?