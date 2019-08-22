Civil Rights activist Shaun King and Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley will be honored at Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball for their efforts in making a difference in the community.

In a statement to Variety, the “Love On The Brain” singer says, “I can’t imagine a better night than this year’s Clara Lionel Foundation event with Seth Meyers, Pharrell, and DJ Khaled. I am particularly honored to present Prime Minister Mottley and Shaun King with this year’s Diamond Ball Awards for their groundbreaking work. We are so thankful to them for joining us and making the night better than ever.”

Last month Rihanna took to Instagram to announce the host the annual event.

“Our 5th annual Diamond Ball is just two months away! I’m so excited to announce our host is Seth Meyers and for the main event, the one and only Pharrell is performing.”

The Clara Lionel Foundation was founded by Rihanna, real name Robyn Fenty in 2012 to honor her grandparents, Clara, and Lionel Braithwaite. According to the foundation’s website, the foundation supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education and emergency response programs around the world. To learn more click here.