Despite doubts of the talent they had available, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich led Team USA to a 102-86 win over Australia on Wednesday.
Team USA led by only one point at halftime and after a slow start team captain Kemba Walker finished with the game-high 23 points. The two teams will meet again on Friday.
“I’m one of the leaders of this team it’s important for me to set that tone,” Walker said in the post-game interview.
The Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner also had a strong performance with a double-double. Turner scored 15 points and grabbed 14 boards for Team USA. Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz added 13 points and 3 assists. Australia was led by former Spurs guard Patty Mills who scored the team-high 19 points in the loss.
A reported more than 50,000 fans came out to see the two National teams compete in Melbourne, Australia.
