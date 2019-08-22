The XFL has announced the team names and logos for all eight franchises for the league.
The league held a press conference on Wednesday to make the announcement. WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who owns the XFL, didn’t appear.
The names will be:
- Dallas Renegades
- Houston Roughnecks
- Los Angeles Wildcats
- New York Guardians
- St. Louis BattleHawks
- Seattle Dragons
- Tampa Bay Vipers
- Washington Defenders
The new XFL is less based on gimmicks and more focused on a fast, simple product that can become a developmental proving ground for NFL hopefuls while still filling the void left by college football and the NFL in late winter and early spring.
McMahon, who’s best known as the chairman of WWE, is also taking more of a backseat role in the lead-up to the league’s revival. He’s allowed Commissioner Oliver Luck, a former NFL quarterback and NCAA executive, to handle most of the front-facing duties.
“Oliver and I share the same vision and passion for reimagining the game of football,” McMahon said in a June 2018 statement. “His experience as both an athlete and executive will ensure the long-term success of the XFL.”
The XFL kicked off its recruitment last week by signing quarterback Landry Jones, a former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders, to its first player contract.
The XFL is scheduled to hold its player draft in October, with head coaches selecting quarterbacks first before filling out the rest of their rosters. Further details will be released at a later date.