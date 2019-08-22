The XFL has announced the team names and logos for all eight franchises for the league.

The league held a press conference on Wednesday to make the announcement. WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who owns the XFL, didn’t appear.

The names will be:

Dallas Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

New York Guardians

St. Louis BattleHawks

Seattle Dragons

Tampa Bay Vipers

Washington Defenders

The new XFL is less based on gimmicks and more focused on a fast, simple product that can become a developmental proving ground for NFL hopefuls while still filling the void left by college football and the NFL in late winter and early spring.