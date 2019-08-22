This fashion spread was created on August 17, 2019 as part of The Source Magazine’s 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival Block Party on Christopher Wallace Way in Brooklyn, NY.

End-of-Summer Streetwear Fashion Available Now and in the Upcoming Fall/Winter 2019 Season

Models:

Geneva

Balou

Alejandro “AT” Tavarez

Tyrese Johnson

Elyjah “OE” Mateo





Brands:

Tommy Hilfiger

Lafayette New York

Tango Hotel





Photography:

Keenan “HIGz” Higgins

This time last week we were kicking off our 6th annual SOURCE360 Festival, and now that the celebration is over — thanks again for having us, Brooklyn & Harlem! — it’s time to show you all how much fun we had. Similar to every year, the highlight of our four-day event was of course the Block Party. From a health panel hosted by Angela Yee to live performances by ’90s rap vet Lil Cease, plus rising Hip-Hop stars Deetranada and DDG amongst others, the block was hot in more ways than humidity on the newly-named Christopher Wallace Way where we set up shop. Keeping with tradition, we also put on yet another fashion show to give you all a preview of some of the hottest summer gear you can cop right now and in the near future.

Check out our exclusive “lookbook” below from the SOURCE360 Block Party:

“TOMMY HILFIGER”

The “Tommy look” has been a staple in contemporary fashion for decades now, complete with an Americana aesthetic and a color palette that speaks to those that like to keep it simple yet stylish. The mix of bright yellow, green and of course Hilfiger’s signature color palette of red, white and blue are all seen throughout.

Tees, polos and long-sleeved shirts make for the essential pieces, but you’ve also got more tailored options like the denim & corduroy shirt seen below. Windbreakers are a highlight as well, especially as a transitional piece for the vastly-approaching autumn season.







“LAFAYETTE NEW YORK”

Lafayette is gearing up for a fire AW19 rollout soon, so we figured this would be the perfect occasion to show off key pieces from the set. The Japanese-bred streetwear imprint collaborated with Pro Era creative director Dee Frost for this collection, offering a bunch of urban apparel and intricate graphic motifs that even Biggie himself would’ve rocked with if he were still here today.

The theme of Dee’s capsule collection with Lafayette derives heavily from a visit to Australia, particularly with a long-sleeved shirt depicting a gecko — these lizards are commonly found Down Under — in addition to a shirt depicting the famous Sydney Opera House. Select pieces from the set are expected to arrive in-store at PRIVILEGE New York (153 Essex St, New York, NY 10002) and online very soon.







“TANGO HOTEL COLLECTION”

The vibrant aesthetic of Tango Hotel sets it apart from pretty much every streetwear brand out there. Operating as the brainchild of musician Richard “Ricky Hil” Hilfiger, artist Al-Baseer Holly and pro skater Stevie Williams, Tango Hotel deems itself as “luxury streetwear” and we’d have to agree. The designs are daring, the colors pop out from a mile away and the overall options to choose from are plentiful and just look dope overall.

Above all, Tango gets our respect for covering all bases for all seasons: big puffer jackets for the colder months ahead, a french terry short set if you have a pool party to attend this weekend, sportswear for athleisure vibes that fit into any season and a signature selection of graphic-heavy undergarments that are always essential. The “permanent vacation” lifestyle is looking pretty appealing right about now.







Stay tuned as we continue to recap everything that went down at SOURCE360. Until next year!