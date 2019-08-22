Tekashi 6ix9ine is still behind bars but he will be soon taking the stand to testify next month for his kidnapping assault case of 2018.

If you recall, 6ix9ine was kidnapped and robbed at his Brooklyn home and will speak on the incident in court. TMZ details the rapper is scared for the aftermath of the testimony, specifically how it will affect the safety of his family.

6ix9Ine is reportedly afraid the Nine Trey Bloods will retaliate against his family once he speaks on Anthony Ellison, who was a member of his team and responsible for the assault and kidnapping. Not only is Tekashi fearing for his family, but he is also worried about his own personal safety behind bars by those that are affiliated with Ellison.

The only way out for 6ix9ine from speaking on the stand is if Ellison works on a plea deal, which at the moment he has yet to accept.