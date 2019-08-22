Michelle and Barack Obama continue to floss on their haters. After bringing a whole new flavor to The White House, painting it BLACK (as George Clinton once said), they have made the transition into very successful business people. From sports to publishing to film, according to Celebrity Net Worth The President’s net worth is estimated to be about $40 million. But hold on… according to [email protected], American University’s business analytics program, the Obamas as a couple could rack up close to $242.5 million post-presidency.

And evidence of this, according to TMZ is their desire to cop a $14.8M estate in the extra lush island of Martha Vineyard. The house currently belongs to Wyc Grousbeck, owner of the Boston Celtics. They have been renting this spot for the summer, and reports are that they love the spot. Sources say that The Obamas made an offer, but it is much less than what the listed asking price is.

This home will be in addition to that Kalorama estate that they have in the Washington D.C. area. The Obamas paid $8.1 million for the nine-bedroom mansion.