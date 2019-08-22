For years, fans of one of the most beloved animated shows, The Proud Family have been asking Disney to bring the show back, well it looks like that wish may be coming true.

During a red carpet interview at the premiere of 47 Meters Down, comedian Tommy Davidson, who voices the patriarch of the cartoon revealed that the show would be returning with new episodes to the Disney streaming platform service.

“The Proud Family is coming back. It’s on one of Disney’s streaming platforms.”

Earlier this week it was announced that Disney’s streaming service Disney Plus will launch in the United States on November 12. The service will include. It will include new and old programming, Marvel live-action series, and newer Disney movie releases.

The Proud Family which first premiered on Disney in 2001 is a coming of age story centered around 14-year-old Penny Proud, voiced by Kyla Pratt who we see is dealing with her family life, high school, friends and other challenges.

Are you excited for the return of The Proud Family?

Hey y’all, @KylaPratt is making her Return to Voice Penny for #TheProudFamily Reboot. — The Proud Family (@TheProudFamilys) August 19, 2019