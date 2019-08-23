Dave Chappelle is putting together a block party in support of the victims of the Dayton shooting. The free benefit concert, called Gem City Shine, will be held at the Oregon District at 4 p.m. this Sunday (August 25).

“This event will honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends,” a Facebook event page stated.

The comedian famously hosted a 2004 block party which was documented and made into a film, Dave Chappelle’s Block Party. Although he’s a Washington D.C. native, Dave Chappelle spent a lot of time growing up in Yellow Springs, Ohio and he currently resides there.

The location of the block party is where the shooting went down on August 4th. The gunman, Connor Stephen Betts, killed nine people including his sister, and injured more than two dozen before the police fatally shot him.

Shortly after the mass shooting, many public figures like Rihanna spoke out about the tragedy. And now Chappelle is taking action.

For more information on Gem City Shine click here.