Paying for college is a struggle if you don’t have the means. Well, Lil Uzi Vert doing his part by is assisting one college student dream come true by paying his this college tuition.

While walking through the mall, a Temple University student saw Lil Uzi Vert and his crew so he decided to shoot his shot by asking the rapper if he could pay his tuition.

Much to his surprise, Uzi turned around and asked the guy, Raheel Ahmad, how much he owed.

“Ninety grand. I go to Temple, bro,” he replied.

Uzi then went on to let the student know that he could help him out but he would need to do his part as well by finishing school.

“Ninety grand? I could pay for that,” the rapper said. “But this is the thing, though, if I pay for your college, are you gonna finish college?”

After the student swore he wasn’t playing, Uzi asked for his Instagram handle and instructed him to send proof of his enrollment.

“Make sure you show me all of your transcripts, everything. Show me all your papers and everything, and you’ll get 90 thousand from me. I’m serious,” Uzi said. “If you don’t show me, you won’t get 90 grand from me. You gotta show me the proof.”