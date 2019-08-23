Naomi Osaka has taken the tennis world by storm and as she continues her takeover she will drink BODYARMOR to remain at peak performance.

BODYARMOR announced today (Aug. 23) the signing of Osaka as the brand’s newest athlete partner and shareholder. The news comes just ahead of Osaka taking the court at the US Open as a no. 1 seed and BODYARMOR is #2 sports drink sold in convenience stores nationwide, the third sports drink in the United States and will surpass $700 million in sales by the time 2019 wraps.

“I’m excited to join a brand that’s as competitive and innovative in its field as I try to be on the court,” said Osaka. “My job is all about striving to improve my game – and hydration plays a huge role in that. BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink keeps me hydrated better than anything else out there and the opportunity to join an incredible team of athletes who are helping to build this brand is exciting.”

Osaka now joins a BODYARMOR roster that includes James harden, Megan Rapinoe, Andrew Luck and Baker Mayfield. Kobe Bryant is one of the top shareholders of the brand.

“Given her explosive talent and composure both on and off the court, it’s no surprise that Naomi Osaka is one of today’s most highly regarded athletes,” said Michael Fedele, VP of Marketing for BODYARMOR. “We’re excited to add a player of her caliber to the BODYARMOR team to help spread the word that there’s a better sports drink out there.”

Osaka will be featured in national campaigns, activations and more.