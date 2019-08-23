Rapsody has returned with her new album Eve, which salutes historic African-American women in history. The album brings J. Cole, Queen Latifah, J.I.D., GZA, D’Angelo and more to the effort.

“This album is really about showcasing different women and different sides of women,” the North Carolina artist said to Everyday Struggle.

You will also be able to catch Rapsody on tour this fall when she joints Big K.R.I.T. on his From the South With Love Tour. You can check out the full dates for the show below.