Snoop Dogg stopped by The Breakfast Club on Wednesday and was asked if he agreed with Nipsey Hussle’s statement that he’s this generation Tupac Shakur. Snoop is the perfect person to ask because he was friends with both rappers and he agreed with the late rapper’s statement.

“The spirit Nipsey had was the spirit Tupac had as far as being up close and personal with the people and just… trying to give back,” he explained. “I think Nipsey did what Tupac couldn’t do. I think [Nipsey] was the extension, like running the 440 relay and you pass the baton.”

“I think the spirit of Tupac was Nipsey—the seed that he planted because he don’t rap like him, but he moved like him,” the West Coast OG added. “The way he was lovable but he was gangster at the same time. The way he was about the kids…the community work. That’s the same thing Tupac was about.”

Snoop Dogg also spoke about the song “One Blood, One Cuzz” from his latest collection, I Wanna Thank Me, that he dedicated to Nip.

“It really, really broke my heart. Like for real,” he said of Nipsey’s death. “It was kinda hard to write something with the spirit of how do I celebrate him feeling like I’m feeling. How do I represent him in the light that makes the most sense.”

Uncle Snoop talked highly of Neighborhood Nip and exactly how and why he got that moniker.

“[Nipsey] stood for was stopping the gang violence. He was from 60 Crip but he loved gang members. He loved Bloods. He loved YG,” he said. “And the bond he had with the ‘hood and different neighborhoods was impeccable. He was like a street soldier.”

Check out the interview in its entirety below: