WWE is getting into the podcast game.

On Thursday, WWE officially announced that they have partnered with Endeavor Audio to launch their own podcast network. The network is expected to produce multiple series with WWE talent. The move into the audio space marks a first for WWE and is Endeavor’s latest foray into exploring new podcast formats.

“Storytelling is at WWE’s core, and we are eager to add the audio genre to our portfolio,” said Jayar Donlan, Executive Vice President, WWE Advanced Media. “Partnering with Endeavor Audio, an expert in podcasting, will enable us to provide our fans with unique content and reach new audiences across the platform.”

Additional details, including launch timing and content creation, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Endeavor Audio is a full-service operation offering content development, financing, production, distribution, marketing, and monetization. The studio has produced BLACKOUT, the hit audio drama, with Academy Award winner Rami Malek and QCode; The Bellas Podcast, the popular weekly lifestyle chat show hosted by WWE Superstars The Bella Twins; and Freaknik, a podcast about Atlanta’s infamous spring break, as part of a larger content partnership with Mass Appeal that also includes Drink Champs, and the upcoming re-launch of Juan Ep hosted by Peter Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds.

Given the amount of wrestling – or should that be sports entertainment? – podcasts out there, it seemed only a matter of time before WWE themselves branched out into that particular field. After all, if certain podcasts are bringing in money by talking about WWE, it only makes sense that WWE themselves would decide to venture into the market, too.