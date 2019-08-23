Well-Known Georgia Woman Takes Her Children Life Before Turning the Gun On Herself

Well-Known Georgia Woman Takes Her Children Life Before Turning the Gun On Herself

A well known Georgia mother fatally shot her two adult children before turning the gun on herself.

58-year-old Dr. Marsha Edwards, her 20-year-old daughter, and 24-year-old son bodies were found in a townhouse on August 21. The cause of death has been classified as a murder-suicide.

According to reports, Their bodies were discovered inside the residence in the 3000 blocks of Nobility Way in Vinings. Police said 20-year-old Erin Edwards and 24-year-old Chris Edwards died of gunshot wounds, and 58-year-old Marsha Edwards died of “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

In a statement, from the father and Dr. Edwards ex-husband Dr. Christopher Edwards, the surgeon says that he and his “extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made.”

Chris Edwards, the son, was a digital content manager for the City of Atlanta and worked in the Mayor’s Office of Entertainment.

Erin Edwards, the daughter, was a student at Boston University and interned this summer at WNBC in New York.