KFC’s Zinger Burger Becomes the First Food Celebrity at Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds welcomed the ‘Iconic Burger’ – Zinger at its location in Regal building in Connaught Place, New Delhi, India.

The Zinger is easily the most historic and “drool-worthy” addition at Madame Tussauds Delhi. Just like a truly public figure, the Zinger has real fans and made headlines, even on The Source Magazine!

Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India explains how the burger made its way to the wax museum: “While many have wondered if the Zinger is a piece of art or a celeb; all debates are now put to rest with the Zinger asserting its celeb status at Madame Tussauds. Surely this isn’t any regular burger. It is the only burger that has travelled to space and has even inspired tattoo artworks for some. In 2018 alone we sold more than 10 million Zingers in India – that’s like a Zinger each for every person in New Zealand and Singapore!”

Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd, adds, “Madame Tussauds Delhi is one of the most favored and loved family entertainment destination in Delhi NCR. Our endeavor has always been to give a complete and memorable experience to all our visitors. We welcome the Zinger Burger to Madame Tussauds Delhi”

Just as the actual Zinger burger is hand made with care at the KFC restaurant, the Zinger at Madame Tussauds Delhi was crafted with similar precision. Madame Tussauds is globally known for their lifelike figures of famous personalities; each figure being created using precise measurements & photographs by skilled artists and sculptors to capture exact details.

Visitors can feast their eyes upon the Zinger burger at Madame Tussauds in Delhi from 21st August.