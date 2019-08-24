In an effort to keep his mission of impacting the community alive, Nipsey Hussle’s family has launched the Neighborhood Nip Foundation which will keep programs and include programs and initiatives geared towards bettering the community.

One program, in particular, will help unknown artist break into the music industry. In a statement, Nispey’s brother Asghedom said, “We used to talk a lot about what the Watts Towers program meant to him. A push, a little help can go a long way, and that’s what this foundation will 100% be about.”The foundation will be aligned with everything Nip believed in and what helped him.”

To show their support Atlantic Records, contributed an unknown six-figure donation to the foundation. In 2017, Nipsey’s label All Money In partnered with Atlantic on a deal which included Victory Lap.

In a statement, Atlantic Records chairman and CEO Craig Kallman and chairman and COO Julie Greenwald said, “Nipsey will be forever missed, but his courageous, generous spirit lives on in his incredible music and the impact he made on the community. Nip’s love for the generation coming up behind him is a big part of what’s inspiring this foundation, and we’re proud to celebrate his life by supporting his legacy.”

100% of the proceeds from Nipsey’s Puma collaboration, which was announced months before his death will also go towards the Neighborhood Nip Foundation. The line will lunch on September 5th.