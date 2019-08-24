Hasbro the company that owns Furbies, My Little Pony, and more toy franchises is now the owner of Death Row Records.

Rolling Stone reported the toy and board game brand acquired the iconic West Coast record label’s discography with the $4 billion purchase of Entertainment One.

eOne became the parent company of Death Row Records in 2013 when they bought the label’s entire catalog for about $280 million, 7 years after Death Row filed for bankruptcy.

“The acquisition of eOne adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro’s portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling,” Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said in a statement.

Aside from the Death Row Records acquisition, Hasbro now owns new popular cartoons like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.