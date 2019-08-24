Motherless Brooklyn follows Lionel Essrog, portrayed by Edward Norton, a lonely private detective living with Tourette Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna, played by Bruce Willis.

He only has a few clues paired with his obsessive mind, Lionel unravels closely-guarded secrets that can destroy the whole city. The mystery carries him through Harlem to Brooklyn and he contends with thugs, corruption and the most dangerous man in the city to honor his friend and save the woman who might be his own salvation.

The film stars Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Michael Kenneth Williams, Leslie Mann, Ethan Suplee, Dallas Roberts, Josh Pais, Robert Ray Wisdom, Fisher Stevens, with Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe.

Motherless Brooklyn is slate to be released in theaters on November 1st. Check out the trailer below: