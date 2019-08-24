WWE’s newest power couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, are ready to tie the knot.

Lynch, the Raw Women’s Champion, took to social media on Thursday night to share an engagement photo with her fans, along with the caption, “Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life.” The duo went public with their relationship in May ahead of the annual Money In The Bank PPV, and both have experienced tremendous success since then.

According to Page Six, the couple first fueled romance rumors back in April when they were seen sitting together during the WWE Hall of Fame induction event.

The following month, Rollins shared a photo on his Instagram, that seemingly confirmed the dating whispers.

Two months after confirming their relationship, the athletes walked the red carpet together at the 2019 ESPY Awards in July, marking each star’s first time at the annual sports awards show.

Lynch and Rollins are far from the only pair of WWE superstars involved in a romance. As wrestling fans have seen with Charlotte Flair and Andrade, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, Rusev and Lana, The Miz and Maryse, and others, the WWE has made an effort to keep these couples on the same brand.