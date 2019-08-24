Its been a long, emotional week for Tee Grizzley. He was in his hometown of Detroit leaving a music studio when a shooter drove up next to his car and opened fire. The shooting took the life of his beloved aunt, Jobina, who also served as his manager.

There hasn’t been much information released about the incident but the 25-year-old rapper broke his silence on Instagram with a tribute post dedicated to his big homie, JB.

He shared a short video of him secretly recording his aunt before she noticed and smiled. The caption read, “Since I was 12 We been going everywhere together how you gone go to heaven without me????” he wrote in the caption. “Idek what to say JB I just wanted to show the world yo smile I love you so much 💔.”

Our condolences are with Tee Grizzley and his family during this heart-breaking, difficult time.