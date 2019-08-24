‘Tommy’ aka Joseph Sikora From 50 Cent’s Power Gives His Top 5 Rappers of All Time

Everyone seems to be dropping their Top 5 Rappers of All Time list all over the place. So it should come to no surprise that Joseph Sikora aka Tommy from 50 Cent’s hit television drama, Power, has one too. What will surprise you is who falls on the Chicago Gen Xer’s list.

There were rules to the game though. You could not say the usual suspects: No JAY-Z, BIGGIE, TUPAC, RAKIM, EMINEM, or KRS1.

But he was not frazzled at all. He was able to drop his top 5 with no hesitation and conviction. Check out oh Joey Boy giving it to us really real… And of course, he got 50 up in his list.

Here is his list.

1. Q-Tip from Tribe Called Quest

2. Jeru the Damaja

3. Ol’ Dirty Bastard (or any of the Wu Tang Clan)

4. 50 Cent

5. Parrish from EPMD

Seems like Joseph knows his classic Hip-Hop. No wonder Tommy is our favorite character on the show… he our type of people.